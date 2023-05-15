Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $494,249.04 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

LGND stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

