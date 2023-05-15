Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $486,960.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

EXAS stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

