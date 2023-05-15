Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $453,460.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Andrew Archambault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

