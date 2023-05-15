Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells $445,500.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $24.89 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

