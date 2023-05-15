Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $320,400.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

