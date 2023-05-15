Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $404,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

