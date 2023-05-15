Insider Buying: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Acquires $399,300.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at $399,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 698,808 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 563,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

