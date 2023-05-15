Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Sells $440,017.70 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 80.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,314,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Freshpet by 367.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,532,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

