ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $87.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in ASGN by 22.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 311.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

