Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $22.28

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,822,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

