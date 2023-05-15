POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of PNT stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

