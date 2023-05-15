Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 81.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 104,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,455,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

