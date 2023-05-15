Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 57.94%. Equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter worth $5,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

