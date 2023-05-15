Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $784,917. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

