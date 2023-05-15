Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $778.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $778.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,900 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fair Isaac Price Performance
Shares of FICO stock opened at $743.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $703.06 and a 200 day moving average of $643.55. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $352.81 and a 1 year high of $762.73.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.