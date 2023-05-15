Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $778.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $778.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,900 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $743.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $703.06 and a 200 day moving average of $643.55. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $352.81 and a 1 year high of $762.73.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

