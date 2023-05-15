Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. Bank of America raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.71. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Hannover Rück Cuts Dividend

About Hannover Rück

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

