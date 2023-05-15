Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

