Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $138.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy
In other news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Helen of Troy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
