Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $138.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,811,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,901,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

