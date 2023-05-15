Barclays Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $178.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.39 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

