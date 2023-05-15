Craig Hallum Cuts BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Price Target to $1.50

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.58.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
