Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Lowered to $49.00 at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.10. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,098 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

