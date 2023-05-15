Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

DNUT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

