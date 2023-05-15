Alliance Global Partners Trims Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Target Price to $6.00

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance
Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
