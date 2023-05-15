Alliance Global Partners Trims Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Target Price to $6.00

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELBM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,765,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

