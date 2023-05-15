Citigroup Cuts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $11.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $8,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

