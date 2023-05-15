8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.16.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Insider Activity at 8X8

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 42,981 shares of company stock worth $200,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.