Citigroup Trims Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Target Price to $6.30

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

About Gogoro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gogoro during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Articles

