Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.