HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

