Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $3.40 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 158,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

