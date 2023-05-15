iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,652 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after purchasing an additional 940,625 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

