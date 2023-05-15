SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 40,000 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

S opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

