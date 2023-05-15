Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Grows By 17.1%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at AudioEye

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $95,536. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AudioEye Trading Down 5.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 83.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

