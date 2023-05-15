Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A -48.14% -42.92% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.64% -61.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shattuck Labs and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 505.77%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.43%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

55.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $652,000.00 169.32 -$101.94 million ($2.32) -1.12 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.44) -5.30

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shattuck Labs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shattuck Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

