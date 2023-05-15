Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $252.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -446.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.48. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

