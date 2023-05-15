Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $14.88

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

