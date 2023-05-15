EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $49.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.35.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of EQT opened at $33.45 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $2,719,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

