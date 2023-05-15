Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Head to Head Contrast

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 2 2 4 0 2.25

TaskUs has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.29%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.93 N/A N/A N/A TaskUs $956.12 million 1.12 $40.42 million $0.37 29.78

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52% TaskUs 4.01% 11.78% 5.84%

Summary

TaskUs beats Mullen Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

