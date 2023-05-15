Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $121.22

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.