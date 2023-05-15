National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,173.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,173.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,250 ($15.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,275 ($16.09) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Grid Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
