National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,173.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,173.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,250 ($15.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,275 ($16.09) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in National Grid by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in National Grid by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

