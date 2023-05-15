Comparing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining -84.18% -4.99% -1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.28 $26.89 million N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.50 -$89.26 million ($3.49) -0.23

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $1.96, suggesting a potential upside of 148.68%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

