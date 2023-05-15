RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $45.14 Average PT from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $27.40 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

