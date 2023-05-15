Comparing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.49 $500,000.00 $0.32 8.28 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 2.78 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares CompuMed and SAI.TECH Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CompuMed and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 6.42% 10.95% 7.76% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CompuMed beats SAI.TECH Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

