Critical Review: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -6.04% -23.07% -14.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Locafy and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

EverQuote has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.86%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Locafy.

Risk & Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Locafy and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $5.27 million 1.75 -$3.69 million N/A N/A EverQuote $404.13 million 0.57 -$24.42 million ($0.66) -10.68

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Summary

Locafy beats EverQuote on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

