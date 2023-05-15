Reviewing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) and TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GeoPark and TXO Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 TXO Energy Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings & Valuation

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.29%. TXO Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than TXO Energy Partners.

This table compares GeoPark and TXO Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $982.88 million 0.60 $224.43 million $3.71 2.78 TXO Energy Partners $246.40 million 2.73 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and TXO Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06% TXO Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GeoPark beats TXO Energy Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About TXO Energy Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

