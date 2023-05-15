PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $101.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

