Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $8.06

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

