Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $67.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group



Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

