Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $53.62

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $75.54.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

