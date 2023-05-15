Reviewing Micromobility.com (MCOM) & Its Competitors

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Micromobility.com to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million -0.01 Micromobility.com Competitors $13.35 billion $78.13 million -5.96

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Micromobility.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Micromobility.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 786 4755 10140 258 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Micromobility.com’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -40.35% -161.51% -3.75%

Summary

Micromobility.com peers beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Micromobility.com

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

