Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head-To-Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 17.23% 28.64% 17.50% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $39.31 million 1.17 $7.35 million $0.86 5.56 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 13.57 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products. The Corporate segments does not generate revenues, but has administrative expenses. The company was founded by Kurt Sondergaard in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.